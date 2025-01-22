KRDO-13 Sports catches up with Broncos legend Ed McCaffrey

Broncos fans big and small lined up to see former Broncos great Ed McCaffrey. They like him and his mustard. He still has that effect on the fans, "I am just absolutely blown away with how many Broncos fans are excited to visit with me, share old stories, and our loyal customers and fans of our Mustard. So I'm having a lot of fun today," says Ed McCaffrey.

McCaffrey spent Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs, He'll spend Sunday in Philadelphia. His son, Luke plays for the Washington Commanders, and they're facing the Eagles for a trip to the Super Bowl, "I wouldn't miss it for the world. Yeah, Luke's playing for the commanders and they've had such a magical season, and we're hoping they're not done yet. Hopefully it's a great game. And, you know, I just want him to feel like when you leave and he leaves the field, that he did everything he could to help his team win," says McCaffrey.

The McCaffrey's have this football thing down, Christian has a Hall of Fame caliber resume and as a Dad, Ed has had a front seat for all of it, "You know, it's surreal. It is because, you know, they were just little kids and I was watching them play. And now they're still my kids and they're still playing. So them and some of their friends are playing in the NFL. And it's a I don't know how to describe it. It's like a really surreal experience," says McCaffrey

The Broncos legend also liked seeing his former team get back to form, "Bo Nix had a phenomenal season. I was a fan of his ever since the Senior Bowl. My son Luke got to play with him. It was such a long drought. Right. It was since 2015. I was calling the game on the radio in Super Bowl 50 and had been that long since they made the playoffs. So I think they cracked through that big barrier. They got to the playoffs. And now, you know, you move a couple of pieces around and they're right back in it next season," says McCaffrey.