EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Coroner has identified the victim of a fatal car vs. train crash as 26-year-old Nayvis Socarras Diaz.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash occurred at Highway 85 and Main Street in Security-Widefield on Monday, January 21, 2025. Officials with CSP say Diaz's car was traveling on Main Street and did not stop for the crossing.

CSP says Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene.