YMCA of Pueblo offering free trial for those still working towards their New Year’s resolutions

Ritchkraft / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The YMCA of Pueblo says they are offering a free trial to residents who are trying to stick to their New Year's resolutions.

According to the organization, residents of Pueblo can get 5-days of free programs. The YMCA says some of those include:

  • Child Watch: Ages 6-months to 10-years-old
  • 30+ weekly group exercise classes such as Zumba, Yoga, HIIT, Cycle, Strength Training and more
  • Two functional fitness spaces with top of the line Precor cardio machines
  • Year-round indoor pools and swim lessons
  • Two full-sized indoor basketball courts and seasonal youth sports leagues
  • A 44ft climbing wall
  • A Pueblo City-County Library District branch
  • Exclusive membership perks, such as complimentary wellness orientations and discounted programs

The YMCA says the offer ends Jan. 31, 2024. Those who join full-time following their trial get 25% off their joining fee.

More information on the Pueblo YMCA free trial can be found here.

Celeste Springer

