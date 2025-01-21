YMCA of Pueblo offering free trial for those still working towards their New Year’s resolutions

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The YMCA of Pueblo says they are offering a free trial to residents who are trying to stick to their New Year's resolutions.

According to the organization, residents of Pueblo can get 5-days of free programs. The YMCA says some of those include:

Child Watch: Ages 6-months to 10-years-old

30+ weekly group exercise classes such as Zumba, Yoga, HIIT, Cycle, Strength Training and more

Two functional fitness spaces with top of the line Precor cardio machines

Year-round indoor pools and swim lessons

Two full-sized indoor basketball courts and seasonal youth sports leagues

A 44ft climbing wall

A Pueblo City-County Library District branch

Exclusive membership perks, such as complimentary wellness orientations and discounted programs

The YMCA says the offer ends Jan. 31, 2024. Those who join full-time following their trial get 25% off their joining fee.

More information on the Pueblo YMCA free trial can be found here.