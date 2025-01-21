TAKE A LOOK: Oldest-living Asiatic black bear in human care celebrates birthday at CMZoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – This week, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is celebrating the birthday of one of its residents – who they say is the oldest living members of her species in human care.

Meet Beezler, who turned 32 on Jan. 20! According to CMZoo, she is the oldest living Asiatic black bear in human care in the U.S., surpassing the median life expectancy for her species by three years. In human years, Beezler's in her 90s.

To celebrate the big day, keepers treated her to some of her favorites, including strawberries, whipped cream, popcorn, and a "bear chow cake."

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

The zoo said Beezler takes supplements for arthritis, and her keepers help her maintain mobility with various movements. To encourage physical activity, enriching items have been strategically placed in her enclosure to promote digging, bending and stretching.

"Gracefully slowing down, Beezler is embracing her golden years while keeping her wiggly nose, shaggy mane, oversized ears and gentle nature - traits that have won countless hearts over the years!" CMZoo wrote in a Jan. 20 Facebook post.