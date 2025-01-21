No injuries after train derails Monday evening

By Nick Sloan

ATCHISON, Kansas (KMBC) — Emergency crews responded to a train derailment in Atchison on Monday evening.

The derailment, which involved six empty coal rail cars, occurred around 6:35 p.m.

According to the Atchison Police and Fire Departments, the incident was confined to the rail yard property between 4th and 5th Streets and resulted in no injuries or property damage.

The 4th Street rail crossing will remain closed for an extended period as the railroad company conducts cleanup and investigation.

Meanwhile, the 5th Street viaduct crossing remains open to traffic.

