Lewis-Palmer District 38 cancels classes as cold temps prevent buses from starting

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - The Lewis-Palmer School District said they've had to cancel school on Tuesday, but the issue lies with some of their buses.

With freezing temperatures slamming Southern Colorado, the school district says multiple buses can't hit the roads.

"Our transportation team showed up early this morning to prepare our buses for their routes. Due to bitter cold conditions overnight and despite their best efforts, we have multiple buses that will not start," read a post from the district.

The school district says there won't be any after-school activities unless otherwise approved by the superintendent. Leading Edge, the district's childcare program, is also closed.

However, the district still plans to move forward with their Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening.

"We thank you for your trust and understanding. Stay safe, and warm today. We will see you on our campuses on Wednesday," their post read.