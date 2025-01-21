Lewis Hamilton realizes ‘dream’ on his first official day at Ferrari

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Lewis Hamilton says he has realized his “dream” after his first official day at Ferrari, promising “a new era” for the team.

The seven-time Formula One world champion shocked the sport last year when it was announced he would be joining the Italian outfit this season, after spending 12 years at Mercedes.

On Monday, Hamilton spent much of his first day at a Ferrari factory in Maranello, Italy, where he met some of his new colleagues. Dressed in a black suit, the 40-year-old also posed for photos next to a Ferrari F40 supercar.

“There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.

“Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together.”

Hamilton, who currently shares the record for the most F1 world titles with Michael Schumacher, joined Mercedes in 2013 after beginning his career with McLaren in 2007.

He won six of his seven world titles at Mercedes before triggering a release clause in his contract last year, deciding instead to replace Carloz Sainz at the Scuderia.

Speaking to CNN Sport last year, Hamilton said he had no regrets during his time at Mercedes.

“We created history together. I don’t look at what I wish we did more because there’s literally no more we could’ve done and we created great bonds, great friendships,” he said.

Hamilton will now partner with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, as the team looks for its first driver’s world title since 2007.

“I’m so excited to start this new era and to meet and work with a hugely talented and inspiring group of people, who have been so welcoming,” Hamilton said on another Instagram post Monday.

“I’m dedicated to bringing everything I have to deliver for the team, the wider organisation and the fans.”

The new season will start with the Australian Grand Prix on March 16, with testing set for Bahrain between February 26-28.

