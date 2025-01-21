Fort Carson to conduct live-fire artillery training over the next week

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) - Fort Carson announced Tuesday that over the next week, soldiers from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, will be conducting live-fire artillery training on post.

The training will take place from Jan. 21 - 27.

According to Fort Carson, there will be an increase in noise, and dust can be expected throughout the day and into the evening south of the main post. The training is required to validate field artillery crews and is a regular part of the 2SBCT’s training cycle.

The Mountain Post said they are dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities, and added that they will continue to listen to our community and work through any noise issues that may arise.

Noise complaints should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.