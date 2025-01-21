CSPD to introduce new body cam system and AI-assisted report writing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced Tuesday that in the past year, several new "technology systems" have been introduced to the department.

CSPD said the new systems from Axon Enterprise are designed to increase efficiency, reduce police response times, and allow the department to "continue providing excellent service to our community."

According to CSPD, the new body-worn camera system includes:

Cutting-edge Axon Body 4 body-worn cameras

A new digital evidence system

Livestream capabilities for body-worn cameras, fleet vehicle cameras, and drones

Automated transcription of body-worn camera footage and other video and audio evidence

Artificial intelligence-powered report writing assistance by Axon Draft One

The department also announced that the the AI-assisted report writing tool, which takes body-worn camera and interview footage and generates a draft police report narrative has preliminarily shown a substantial reduction in report preparation time.

The department concluded its announcement by saying the new system is designed to significantly improve officer efficiency, enhance body-worn camera video and audio quality, and usher CSPD into the artificial intelligence era.