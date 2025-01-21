Skip to Content
CPW attempting to scare Beulah mountain lions out of town after several dog attacks

Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/21/2023. File photo of a mountain lion.
By
Updated
today at 10:48 AM
Published 10:43 AM

BEULAH, Colo. (KRDO) - The Beulah Fire Department says residents have lost their dogs due to mountain lions this past week, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) took to local neighborhoods to try and get them to clear the area.

The Beulah Fire Department says CPW is attempting to "haze" mountain lions-- that is, scare mountain lions to get them into the mountains and out of town.

Fire department officials also say that one of the mountain lions was collared by CPW, but the batteries on the collar died. They say CPW is also working to tranquilize that mountain lion so they can replace the batteries.

A KRDO13 team is headed to the scene where CPW crews are reportedly conducting their hazing efforts. This article may be updated.

Celeste Springer

