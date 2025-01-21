CDOT completes Walsenburg bridge project

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says they've completed a major bridge replacement and improvement project in Walsenburg.

The project was on I-25, where the bridges cross over the intersection of CO 10 and US 160.

CDOT officials say the project entailed replacing one bridge and making improvements to another. The bridges, according to officials, were built in the 1960s and these days are heavily traveled.

"Due to its age, heavy usage and seasonal weather, the southbound bridge was reaching the end of its lifespan and needed to be replaced while the northbound bridge structure only required deck rehabilitation," read a release from CDOT.

The project kicked off in March 2023, and officials say also included improvements like widening ramps and shoulder areas.