WATCH LIVE: The second inauguration of Donald Trump
WASHINGTON (KRDO) - On Monday, Donald Trump will be sworn in, taking the presidential oath for a second time.
Due to cold weather, the ceremony has been moved indoors.
Former presidents, both Democrat and Republican, were in attendance. Following Trump's swearing-in, Biden will take a helicopter to Joint Base Andrews where he will hold a farewell event with his staff, according to ABC News.
According to CNN, President Trump plans to undertake a series of large executive actions, including declaring a national emergency at the U.S. southern border and kicking off the process to end birthright citizenship.