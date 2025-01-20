WATCH LIVE: The second inauguration of Donald Trump

Skip to Content
WASHINGTON (KRDO) - On Monday, Donald Trump will be sworn in, taking the presidential oath for a second time.

Due to cold weather, the ceremony has been moved indoors.

Former presidents, both Democrat and Republican, were in attendance. Following Trump's swearing-in, Biden will take a helicopter to Joint Base Andrews where he will hold a farewell event with his staff, according to ABC News.

According to CNN, President Trump plans to undertake a series of large executive actions, including declaring a national emergency at the U.S. southern border and kicking off the process to end birthright citizenship.

