Pueblo man sentenced for assault at Colorado State Fairgrounds

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A Pueblo man has been sentenced to 10 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for his role in a 2022 assault at the Colorado State Fairgrounds that injured four individuals, including one seriously.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said 39-year-old Charles Montoya was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and two counts of third-degree assault.

According to PCSO, on June 25, 2022, Montoya assaulted a then 49-year-old man at the Fairgrounds, leaving him unconscious and unresponsive.

Bystanders, including nurses and off-duty police officers, performed CPR on the man, who survived but suffered "extensive serious injuries," PCSO said.

Montoya was arrested the following month after an arrest warrant was issued for him. He had been out on bail pending the court proceedings, but following Thursday’s sentencing, Montoya was booked into the Pueblo County Jail, awaiting transfer to the Department of Corrections.