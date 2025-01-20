Colorado man accused of ‘brutally attacking’ victim with hammer before barricading himself in home

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A Mesa County man is behind bars after deputies say he "brutally attacked" someone with a hammer before barricading himself inside a home Friday.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 17, deputies responded to reports of an assault at the Candlewood Trailer Park in Clifton.

When they arrived on scene, deputies discovered that the victim had fled to a neighbor’s home for help after being "brutally attacked with a hammer.”

An ambulance was dispatched immediately, and the victim was urgently transported to the hospital t be treated for serious injuries.

Deputies then attempted to contact the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Drake Roberts, but received no response. Law enforcement officers on scene said they could see movement inside the home and hear what appeared to be Drake barricading himself inside.

After he continued to refuse to exit the residence, SWAT operators were called to the scene. The standoff lasted several hours, before law enforcement officers "introduced gas into the residence."

Roberts was taken into custody at 9:18 p.m., but remained combative and uncooperative with law enforcement, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office said.

Roberts is currently being held in the Mesa County Detention Facility, where he faces a laundry list of charges including:

Second degree assault with a deadly weapon

Felony menacing with a real/simulated weapon

False imprisonment

First degree kidnapping

Sexual assault and penetration with a deadly weapon

Third degree assault

Violation of a protection order

Domestic violence

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office also said Roberts was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of Montrose County.