WEATHER ALERT: Long-lasting cold & some snow this weekend

TODAY: Dangerously cold temperatures settle in as heavy snowfall chances continue through the morning. Blizzard-like conditions are possible throughout the day causing poor visibility and slick roads. Afternoon highs are stuck in the TEENS in Colorado Springs... Yeah, you read that right. Factoring in the windchill and it'll feel more like single digits and even negatives across Southern Colorado. Stay inside if you can and bundle up if you have to head out!

TOMORROW: It's another day of dangerously cold conditions. Afternoon highs will be similar to Saturday. We're mostly dry throughout the day with light snow possible at night.

EXTENDED: Monday is the coldest day of the Arctic Blast with single digit afternoon highs in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, and overnight lows in the negative teens. We start to see some relief come Tuesday afternoon with temperatures back above freezing in most lower lying areas.