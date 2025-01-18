Airlines laid off 61 non-contract employees in Honolulu

By Jeremiah Estrada

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Hawaiian Airlines laid off 61 non-contract employees yesterday as a result of the Alaska Airlines merger.

With the layoffs, Hawaiian gave these employees Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices as their six-month interim role with the combined company will be completed on March 17.

A majority of the 1,300 Hawaiian Airlines non-contract employees had received permanent or interim positions based in Hawaii which supported Hawaiian’s integration with Alaska. Additional non-contract positions are expected to also be cut from the company over the next year.

There are more than 6,000 unionized positions at Hawaiian that are unaffected. The airline said it is committed to maintaining and growing union-represented jobs since it makes up more than 80% of its employee base.

For 2025, Hawaiian plans to hire hundreds of Hawaii-based positions. These opportunities will include pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and various airport operations roles across the islands.

The combined organization currently has nearly 28,000 employees, including over 7,000 who are based in Hawaii.

