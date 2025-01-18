Skip to Content
77-year-old rescued from lagoon, both rescuer and victim hospitalized

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

    KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to an incident regarding two people being taken to an emergency room.

On Friday morning at approximately 9:45 a.m., Jan. 17, 2025, EMS officials responded to Ko’olina on Waipahu Place at lagoon 4 after it was reported that a 77-year-old man was found unresponsive in the ocean at the lagoon’s rocks.

Officials report that a 33-year-old man saw the 77-year-old and swam out to pull him onto the shore. After being pulled from the water, EMS performed CPR on the 77-year-old and took him to a nearby emergency room.

EMS also treated the 33-year-old man for abrasions and lacerations and took him to an emergency room in serious condition.

No other information has been provided at this time.

