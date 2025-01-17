Teller County Sheriff responds after issuing statement on fire mitigation group NoFloCo

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell has responded Friday after issuing a statement on social media Thursday about the “NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse."

The sheriff said he has serious concerns about the group and the "dangerous activities it has engaged in." In the statement Thursday, he went on to say that as the fire warden of the county, he does not "approve of, condone, or permit NoFloCo’s dangerous activities in Teller County and caution the local Fire Districts about this group."

KRDO13 went to a home the group was working on Friday and also sat down with Sheriff Mikesell to get to the bottom of the fiery disagreement.

The group was cutting down around six trees at the home when KRDO13 visited. It's a job they said they take seriously. However, the sheriff said the group doesn't carry liability insurance and isn't registered with the state. He also accused them of doing prescribed burns in the county without the resources they needed to keep things safe. NoFloCo said they haven't done any burning in Teller County in two years.

"We've had multiple conversations. They've come and they've met with the fire chiefs of Teller County, all of them. All the fire chiefs had told them they disapproved of their actions to burn in Teller County," Mikesell said.

The sheriff also said that he has met with the group numerous times in private and during public meetings, and has asked them to get insurance and register with the state. NoFloCo said they are registered with the state and every home they go to, they tell the homeowner that they carry the liability of the operations.