Teller County Sheriff issues warning about fire mitigation group, group responds

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A group of volunteers in Teller County has been stepping up efforts to assist homeowners with fire mitigation.

Today though, Teller County Sheriff, Jason Mikesell, who's also the county's fire warden issued a strongly worded statement saying that the “NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse” is not allowed to operate there.

READ THE POST HERE

The sheriff said he has serious concerns over the group's methods, they have a history of unsafe fire mitigation processes, and he does not approve of, condone, or permit NoFloCo to operate in Teller County.

Nearly 700 volunteers make up the organization, which provides mitigation help at no cost to property owners.

Toni and Don Moore say they've successfully worked on hundreds of properties and they don't understand why the sheriff took to social media with his concerns.

The Moores said they believe Sheriff Mikesell's concerns could be easily resolved with a little more cooperation.

"If he would just sit down with us and have a conversation, we either would show him the proof that we do have the thing he wants us to have, or we would change our practices to come into alignment with what he wants. That's our model. that's what we always do," Don Moore said.

KRDO13 did reach out to the sheriff's office regarding today's post and we were told the sheriff will get back to us next week.