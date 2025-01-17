Skip to Content
Person stabbed at Walmart off Platte Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says someone was stabbed at the Walmart off Platte Avenue.

CSPD says they got a call at 2:17 p.m. that someone was firing a gun inside Walmart. However, CSPD says that turned out not to be true.

They did, however, find out that two people had gotten into a "disturbance" and one of them was injured with what looks to be a stab wound.

Police say they have a suspect in custody. No word on how extensive the victim's injuries are.

