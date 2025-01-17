Manitou Springs warns community to be aware of mountain lions

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Manitou Springs is warning residents and visitors to be aware of their surroundings and wildlife that may be present.

According to the city, there have been recent signs of mountain lion activity reported, including a "predator-prey interaction in December."

The city offered proactive steps to stay safe around wildlife like lions and bears:

Protect your property: Avoid feeding deer, eliminate hiding spots like overgrown bushes, and install motion-activated lights.

Safeguard pets and children: Supervise pets outdoors, keep dogs leashed on trails, and ensure children remain close when hiking or playing outside.

If you encounter a mountain lion:

Stay calm and don’t run.

Make yourself appear larger.

Back away slowly while maintaining eye contact.

Fight back if attacked—use rocks, sticks, or your hands.

For more safety tips and information, visit the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) “Living with Mountain Lions” webpage

Report sightings to CPW HERE.