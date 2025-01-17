CSPD investigating after blood trail found at apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they are investigating a scene after a blood trail was found at an apartment complex.

Police say they had received a call after neighbors heard a disturbance and saw the blood.

The complex is located near the intersection of Chelton Road and East Fountain Boulevard.

Police are still searching, but no one has been found injured. Drones and K9s are in use in the area.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.