‘The fluff is going on?’: $60,000 giant sculpture ruffles feathers in Salida

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) - A huge sculpture is causing controversy in the central Colorado mountains.

An 18-foot rabbit art piece has ruffled feathers among the people in Salida. The giant sculpture has become a contentious point of conversation, particularly in the Salida creative district.

It wasn’t created by any local artists, and many in the community say that's part of the problem. The other thing glaring in resident's eyes is the price tag: $60,000.

"What? The fluff is going on?" was one reaction from local artist Emily Wade.

The art installation features a giant rabbit walking a dog.

"Yes, I get the dog. The rabbit-- that's where I get confused," said Wade.

The 18-foot sculpture was installed just this week.

"One of the biggest concerns is that is not local. They brought it in from New Mexico. Now I get we get a lot of people from New Mexico, but they're not local," explained Wade.

In a town with artwork everywhere you turn— and galleries across First Street— many artists feel that they didn’t have a fair shot at this project.

"I would say the board really missed an opportunity to work with three professionals that are literally locals, not 500 miles away," said Kamber Sokulsky, a resident and local artist.

"There have been several projects that were well advertised locally. One of them is just a block away," said resident Rebecca Biglow.

KRDO13 spoke with a representative from the city who said this was a publicized project and that three dozen artists or artist teams applied. At the end of the day, they say the public art commission made this decision two years ago and they say this sculpture checked all their boxes, so they approved it.

The specifications for the program and prior invite for artists to apply can be found here: