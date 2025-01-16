El Paso County Sheriff’s Office gets new drug incinerator

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they have a new incinerator at their evidence facility to dispose of seized drugs.

The incinerator was recently put to the test, blasting a whopping 165 pounds of marijuana and 159 marijuana plants.

"This efficient and secure disposal method not only enhances public safety but also delivers considerable cost savings," wrote the sheriff's office in a release.

The sheriff's office says they previously had to rely on private contractors or facilities to get rid of confiscated drugs, which came with a price tag for the department.

Officials say the incinerator does not release pollutants into the air or water and describes the system as "eco-friendly."