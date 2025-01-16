CPW working to establish new Bighorn sheep herd in mountains southwest of Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) biologists are working on establishing a new Bighorn sheep herd in the mountains southwest of Pueblo.

According to CPW, terrestrial biologist Tyrel Woodward is leading a team that plans to capture 20 Bighorn sheep from the Rampart Herd above Colorado Springs. The agency said the sheep would then be relocated to the mountains southwest of Pueblo to start a new herd.

This week, a CPW team began putting out hay and apple pulp to lure the Rampart Herd to a site where a net will be set up to catch 20 sheep next month. The Rampart Herd is a historic herd that lives in the mountains on the west side of Colorado Springs. Members of the herd are frequently spotted in Garden of the Gods.

According to CPW, they have rebuilt herds across the state for decades using these methods. In 1944, Colorado's wildlife agency became the first in the U.S. to successfully capture Bighorn sheep for relocations. CPW said it took wildlife professionals four years to successfully capture 27 bighorns in a canyon near Taryall Reservoir in South Park. Those sheep have now rebuilt herds statewide, the agency said.

The Rocky Mountain Bighorn sheep is the state animal of Colorado.