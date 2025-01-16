A guide to keeping yourself and your home safe in dangerously cold incoming weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Brutally cold arctic temperatures are set to descend on Colorado this weekend, and they could pose a real threat to your health and home. Extreme cold weather can lead to frozen pipes, power outages, high heating bills and even structural damage.

Here's a look at the temperature trends the Stormtracker13 team is tracking over the weekend:

Luckily, there are many ways to prepare your home for the incoming frigid conditions, from insulating pipes to opening your cabinets. Here's a look at what you can do to protect your home going into this weekend's polar plunge:

Protecting your pipes

Frozen pipes are one of the most significant risks to your home in extreme cold conditions, because, in some cases, they can burst and cause extensive damage to your home.

If your home stays above 55 degrees, most pipes will likely be fine. But, in case of an outage, it's a good idea to take preventative steps to keep your pipes from freezing, such as:

Leaving the cabinets under sinks open to help warm air reach the pipes

to help warm air reach the pipes Letting both hot and cold faucets drip slightly in your kitchen and bathrooms

in your kitchen and bathrooms Insulating any exposed pipes with foam insulation to help keep them warm.

with foam insulation to help keep them warm. Draining and disconnecting any outdoor hoses, and turning off the water supply to outside faucets if possible

Preparing for a power outage

The likelihood of a power outage during extreme cold conditions is much higher, so it's a good idea to have a backup heating source, such as a fireplace or wood stove, just in case.

Here are some other ways you can prepare in the case of a power outage:

Fill plastic containers with water, leaving about an inch of space on top, and place them in your refrigerator and freezer. The frozen water will help keep food cold for several hours if your appliances lose power.

Keep your car fuel tank at least half-full – gas stations rely on electricity to power their pumps.

Keep your cell phones charged and have portable chargers on hand.

Keep extra blankets on hand, and close blinds and curtains to trap in as much heat as possible.

During a power outage, the City of Colorado Springs provides these suggestions:

Use a flashlight whenever possible rather than candles or kerosene lanterns, which can pose a fire hazard

Do not use your range or oven to heat your home, as this can lead to a fire or fatal gas leak.

Turn off and unplug major appliances and sensitive electric equipment until after power is restored.

Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible.

If traffic signals aren't working, treat each signal as a four-way stop

Remember to never use a generator inside of your home, basement or garage, as it can pose a serious risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

In case of frostbite

There's more to worry about than just frozen pipes – these anticipated hard freeze conditions can be a serious health risk, too.

According to the Mayo Clinic, frostbite occurs when your skin is exposed to freezing temperatures, and can even occur on skin covered by gloves or other clothing. Symptoms include numbness, tingling, pain, blistering and skin discoloration. Frostbite is most common on the fingers, toes, ears and nose.

Because of numbness, you may not notice you have frostbite until someone points it out. Though mild frostbite gets better with rewarming, more serious stages can cause permanent damage to skin, muscle, bone and other tissue.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the best thing you can do to prevent frostbite is limiting your time outdoors as much as possible. Besides wearing your usual winter layers, it's recommended to dress in loose, warm clothing, as air trapped between layers can help insulate you from the cold.