WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers his farewell speech

WASHINGTON (KRDO) - President Joe Biden is expected to give his farewell speech Wednesday evening. You can stream live coverage from ABC News below:

The speech comes just 5 days before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Biden has touted some successes from his office, including the economy which he told ABC News is  "stronger than ever." However, the U.S. has faced its fair share of economic hurdles with record high inflation and high interest rates.

Biden began his political career in 1972 as one of the nation's youngest senators and departs from his time in the White House at the age of 82.

