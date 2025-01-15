Man arrested in connection to hotel room rental fraud after being found with guns, narcotics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A Colorado Springs man is now facing a laundry list of charges after during an investigation into a possible fraud situation at a local hotel, police found a firearm and illegal narcotics on him.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, on Jan. 13, officers responded to a possible fraud incident at the Comfort Suites on Stetson Hills Boulevard where multiple rooms had been rented by a single individual.

Colorado Springs police officers say they determined that a total of six rooms had been rented using a stolen credit card.

During their investigation, officers contacted a man who was returning to one of the involved rooms. CSPD said they found a loaded handgun and illegal narcotics on him.

The man, who police later identified as 45-year-old Joshua Holland, was arrested on numerous felony charges related to firearm and illegal narcotic possession.

While checking the other involved rooms, police said they recovered firearm parts, additional narcotics and drug paraphernalia, credit cards, and government issued ID cards belonging to multiple people.

CSPD said the identity of the fraud suspect is still unconfirmed, but they believe the individual has similarly targeted other hotels in the area recently.

The fraud investigation remains ongoing, and the CSPD Financial Crimes Unit has been notified.