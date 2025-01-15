Hazmat called to Colorado Springs post office after package starts hissing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A suspicious package prompted a temporary evacuation of one Colorado Springs post office, but thankfully the situation was not as serious as it could have been.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were sent out to the South 8th Street post office early Wednesday morning after a USPS employee said they heard a package hissing. The employee also said a yellow powder leaked out of the package and irritated their skin.

Colorado Springs Fire Department Hazmat was sent out to the scene to lake a look at the package after people cleared out of the building.

Officers contacted the people who ordered the package, and they told officers they had purchased a fire extinguisher. Officials believe the extinguisher deployed during shipment, and the building was deemed safe for people to return to at around 8 a.m.