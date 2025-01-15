Skip to Content
Fremont County Sheriff: Runaway juvenile last seen in Rockvale area

today at 3:46 PM
Published 4:13 PM

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is asking the community to be on the lookout for a runaway juvenile.

According to the FCSO, Danika (pictured above) was last seen in the Rockvale area. If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the FCSO or Fremont County Crime Stoppers at (719) 275-7867 or submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/Drill.aspx.

In its announcement about Danika, the FCSO said, "As a reminder, if you harbor a runaway it is a crime and you can be charged!"

