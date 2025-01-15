Colorado drivers say aggressive, reckless driving are their top concerns on the road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – In September 2024, the Colorado State Patrol opened its bi-annual public opinion survey to ask community members, “How are we doing?”

CSP said the online survey aimed to get direct feedback from motorists and community members to identify areas for improvement in patrol services. The survey asked how people felt overall about traveling on Colorado’s highways, and about their relationship with Colorado State Patrol members.

The over 3,850 respondents expressed that they were least happy with CSP's effectiveness in responding to community concerns and safe driving behaviors on interstates.

When survey respondents were asked if they had noticed safer driving behaviors on Colorado’s roadways over the last two years, an overwhelming majority – 77% – indicated that they had not.

The top areas drivers suggested they would like to see more enforcement in were aggressive and reckless driving, speeding and distracted driving.

The survey asked the top three areas drivers would like CSP to focus on. Here are those results:

Top areas CSP should focus on Number chosen 1 Aggressive/Reckless Driving 659 2 Community Educational Events 343 3 Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety 308 4 Pedestrian/Bicycle Safety 303 5 Speeding 288 6 Victims Assistance 225 7 Impaired Drivers 209 8 Traffic Management 202 9 Roadside Assistance 110 10 Distracted Driving 52

Meanwhile, questions related to the professionalism and respectful behavior of patrol members had the highest responses in favorability.

CSP said feedback from this survey will help patrol members learn how to prioritize and respond to the community's direct concerns and priorities, while also continuing to address the top crash factors in their area.

Find the full report here.