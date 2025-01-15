Skip to Content
Ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas

JERUSALEM (KRDO) - Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire deal, according to ABC News.

The deal comes after more than 15 months of conflict.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken previously said the United States wanted a ceasefire deal and remaining captives released before President-elect Donald Trump took office.

More than 46,000 people have been killed in Gaza and almost 110,000 injured throughout the conflict, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Information from ABC News indicates the Qatari prime minister is expected to speak in Doha shortly about the deal.

Celeste Springer

