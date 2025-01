UPDATE 1/15/2025 AT 1:57 PM: Traffic cameras show that crews have cleaned up the road and lanes are now open.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to Colorado Springs officials, boards with nails have scattered across I-25.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says three left lanes are closed due to debris on the roadway between North Academy and Woodman. Slower speeds are advised.