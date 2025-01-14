Registration for Colorado Springs youth sports opens this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Registration for youth spring sports in Colorado Springs will begin this week on Wednesday, Jan. 15, the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services announced Monday.

Registration for youth spring soccer and tackle football will open on Jan. 15 at 9 a.m., while youth summer sports including t-ball, baseball, and softball will open on Feb. 24.

According to the Parks Dept., The $86 fee to play spring soccer will be waived for the first 180 kids to register in the PreK-2nd grade age divisions. There will also be 150 free spots available in select age divisions for summer t-ball and an additional 180 spots for fall soccer. These are both $74 in value. Jerseys are included as part of the free registration.

To get started with registration, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/CreateAccount.

Adults 18+ who would like to volunteer to coach can find information here. The Sports Office provides equipment and training for all volunteer coaches and coaching experience is not required.