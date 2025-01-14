Participants in Pueblo Restaurant Week have deep ties to the community

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- After months of planning it's finally Pueblo Restaurant Week, and it's the first time the city has held this kind of event. 36 restaurants are part of the campaign.

Last fall, Visit Pueblo, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, and the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk met to talk about how local restaurants could get more foot traffic. That's when they came up with the idea of Pueblo Restaurant Week.

If you spend $25 at one of these locations, you can earn a stamp on a bingo card. Fill out the card and be entered to win a prize.

But these businesses often have ties to the community that run deeper than you might imagine.

1129 Spirits and Eatery is located along the Pueblo Riverwalk. This restaurant holds a special place for the family of Jordan Munoz. He was 25-years-old when his life was cut short.

"Jordan was preparing for a bodybuilding competition, so he was on his way home from Planet Fitness when he was involved with a hit-and-run accident on his motorcycle," said Taylor Donaahoo, 1129 Spirits and Eatery manager.

To keep his memory alive, his family opened up a restaurant in honor of him.

"His birthday was November 29th. So that is what the 1129 stands for," said Donaahoo. "He loved everything, Colorado. So we do a lot of, like, Colorado spirits, Colorado items on our menu."

They also have a special menu for his best friend who crossed the rainbow bridge.

"It is a remembrance of Jordan's dog, Koda. And we do have a dog bar as well. So it's got water. It says vodka, gin, and whiskey. I believe in it, but it is just water in there," said Donaahoo.

This restaurant also has what's called a wind phone. It's a special area where guests can pick up the phone and talk with their loved one who passed away.

"So people, they do come and they do spend a couple minutes on the phone. Usually, there's other family members supporting whoever's inside standing around the phone, and it's a really, like, wholesome moment to see," said Donaahoo.