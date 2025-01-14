Indiana lawmakers tackle the topic of Marijuana ads posted within the state

By Tommy Mason

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEVV) — The Michigan and Indiana state line is a slim tightrope when it comes to marijuana.

On one side you have busy dispensaries, and on the other side an arrest for possession of marijuana.

Now two proposed bills in Indiana are looking to change that type of advertising in the Hoosier State.

Senate Bill 166 aims to completely ban marijuana advertising statewide.

House Bill 10-26 focuses in on protecting sensitive spaces, aiming to prohibit ads within 1,000 feet of schools, playgrounds, and regular school bus routes.

