Discovery Center starts new program to inspire future astronauts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Discovery Center Museum at the Space Foundation in Colorado Springs is starting a new annual competition for 7th and 8th graders to encourage more students into STEM.

This year's prompt is coming up with a design to remove space waste orbiting Earth.

"I just want to see kids involved in space and in STEM," Discovery Center Director Terry Bramschreiber said. "Space is a place where even if you aren't a scientist or an engineer, you can find other ways to contribute to the space ecosystem, and we want all kids to experience that here."

Bramschreiber said they want to make it an annual competition with a different topic each year.

Its goal aligns with the museum's recent renovation, transforming and adding exhibits in what Bramschreiber said furthers their efforts of inspiring people in STEM.

"What do you think is special about learning about space and STEM?" KRDO13's Bradley Davis asked Bramschreiber.

"It's flippin cool!" Bramschreiber said. "Look at all the stuff we're doing. Can you imagine that we have sent up the James Webb Space Telescope a million miles from Earth, and we are rewriting the textbooks with the information we have found? That's incredible, and I want kids to be a part of that."

The Discovery Center is working in partnership with Space Workforce 2030 to host the competition as part of their National Space Day celebrations on May 2. The deadline to register is Jan. 31, and submissions are due March 21. You can register here.