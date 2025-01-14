Colorado Safe2Tell reports in fall semester rose 23% year-over-year

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Attorney General's Office released the latest numbers from the state's Safe2Tell program.

Safe2Tell allows students, parents, and community members to anonymously report safety concerns at any time or day of the year.

While some data from 2024 was in line with data from 2023, reports in September-- just after students returned back to school after the summer-- skyrocketed in 2024.

The Attorney General's Office says there was a 23% increase in the number of reports in the fall semester of 2024 compared to 2023.

However, the A.G.'s office didn't necessarily paint the increase in reports in a negative light. Instead, the office said it was a signal that more students feel comfortable reporting.

“While the rise in reports shows growing awareness and trust in the system, we must remember that behind every Safe2Tell report is a young person seeking help,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser in a report. “We remain committed to working alongside educators, families, and community partners to ensure every student in Colorado feels safe and supported.”

Newly released data also showed other insights into the top-reported cases in Colorado:

Suicide, 280 reports

Bullying, 245 reports

School Safety Concer: Staff, 198

Drugs, 141

Welfare check, 140

There were also two instances of success shared in the report; one was where a student planned to run away but received support and intervention from the school, and another involved a student threatening to harm others but received both disciplinary action and counseling services.