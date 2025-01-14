AARP Texas 2025 Legislative Priorities: Building a Better Future for Aging Texans

By Francis Page, Jr.

January 14, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — It’s a new dawn for Texans aged 50 and older. AARP Texas has unveiled a bold and transformative agenda for the 89th Texas Legislature, addressing the pressing issues that matter most to older adults and their families. From ensuring reliable backup power in long-term care facilities to tackling elder fraud, the 2025 legislative priorities are poised to create a safer, healthier, and more financially secure future for aging Texans. Tina Tran, AARP Texas Director, captured the essence of this mission perfectly: “Our 2025 legislative priorities involve measures to prevent and fight elder exploitation and fraud, strengthen emergency response and preparedness, improve quality and access to healthcare and long-term care, and bolster financial security for Texans. AARP staff and volunteers are eager to engage with Texas’ elected leaders on a journey toward improving the lives of older Texans and their families for both the needs of today and the years ahead.” Here’s how AARP Texas plans to champion a brighter tomorrow for Texans over 50:

Battling Elder Exploitation and Fraud: Protecting What Matters Most Fraud knows no boundaries, and older adults often bear the brunt of these malicious schemes. With financial impacts that can devastate lives, AARP Texas is advocating for: • Enhanced consumer protections for solar panel contracts and cryptocurrency transactions. • Stricter measures against scams like identity theft, spoofing, and deed theft. • Greater resources for law enforcement to combat elder abuse and financial crimes. Tina Tran emphasizes, “Fraud isn’t just a crime; it’s a betrayal of trust. We’re determined to shield Texans from scams that threaten their peace of mind.”

Strengthening Emergency Response: Powering Through the Storm Natural disasters disproportionately impact vulnerable populations, with older adults often representing the majority of fatalities. AARP Texas is calling for: • Mandatory on-site backup power in long-term care facilities. • Strengthened transmission infrastructure to prevent power disruptions. • Improved efficiency of STEAR (State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry). Tran notes, “When disaster strikes, preparation saves lives. These measures will ensure our seniors aren’t left in the dark—literally and figuratively.”

Transforming Healthcare and Long-Term Care: A Lifeline for Many Affordable, quality healthcare remains a cornerstone of AARP’s advocacy. For 2025, the organization is pushing for: • Greater transparency in nursing home funding and ownership. • Reduced prescription drug costs. • Increased access to medical and mental health care for older adults. • Expanded support for Texas’ direct care workforce. • Flexibility in Medical Power of Attorney forms. • Mandated minimum staffing ratios in Alzheimer’s care facilities. “Healthcare is a basic right, not a privilege,” Tran asserts. “We’re fighting to make quality care accessible to all Texans.”

Securing Financial Stability: Easing the Burden Living on a fixed income shouldn’t mean sacrificing stability. AARP Texas aims to: • Advocate for affordable housing and homeowners insurance. • Push for reliable, cost-efficient utilities. • Expand access to public benefits and fair consumer credit. • Increase public transportation options in rural areas. Tran adds, “Financial security gives peace of mind. Every Texan deserves to retire with dignity.”

Join the Movement AARP Texas is more than an advocacy organization—it’s a partner in progress. To stay updated on their work with the Texas Legislature, visit the AARP Texas Advocacy Hub at aarp.org/txadvocacy and follow them on social media.

Why This Matters With nearly 2.5 million members in Texas alone, AARP’s efforts are shaping a future where aging is met with opportunity, not obstacles. Whether it’s fighting fraud, fortifying emergency systems, improving healthcare, or securing financial stability, AARP Texas is lighting the way forward—because every Texan deserves to age with dignity, security, and hope. Houston Style Magazine readers, Stay informed. Stay empowered. Together, let’s build a better Texas for all generations.

