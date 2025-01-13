Pueblo County Sheriff looking for truck that took mobile toilets from KOA campground

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is asking the community to be on the lookout for a pickup truck that was seen taking a mobile toilet trailer from the KOA campground on I-25.

According to the PCSO, the red pickup truck, seen above, was seen taking the mobile toilets last Friday morning, Jan. 10, from the KOA campground located at 4131 N. I-25.

If you know who owns this truck, have seen this vehicle, or have seen the stolen trailer pictured, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719) 583-6250. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.