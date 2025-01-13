Next Chapter seeks extension to continue combating veteran suicide

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Next Chapter program, which was created to address veteran suicide in El Paso County, is having to scale back some of its services.

It's not because it isn't working.

It's because this 3-year pilot program is currently set to expire at the end of June, and that point is rapidly approaching.

However, those leading the effort are pushing for at least another three more.

When state lawmakers funded the effort back in 2021, dedicating $1.46 million per year toward the program, it came with several requirements.

One of them was to provide service to 700 veterans and family members.

As of January 10, a total of 1205 individuals have sought help through the program that has now expanded to both Teller County and Pueblo County.

Program Director Damian McCabe is proud of that number but points out that it also indicates the problem was far more widespread than previously thought.

“Even with our best estimate, we had a woeful underestimation of the level of concern in our community. And in some ways, that helps us explain why the suicide rate was so high,” explains McCabe.

Under the Next Chapter model, veterans going through a crisis are encouraged to reach out for help before a tragedy occurs. It’s completely free to call or chat online.

In particular, Next Chapter targets veterans who have transitioned out of the military and feel they have lost their sense of purpose, which can lead to an assortment of problems.

Lawmakers also wanted to see the veteran suicide rate go down.

In 2021, 30% of all suicides in El Paso County involved someone with a history of military service.

By the end of 2022, it was down to 25%, according to annual reports from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

McCabe believes although there hasn’t been a 5% drop every single year, it has not worsened since the program began.

According to the most recent annual report submitted to Colorado's Behavioral Health Administration, as required by the legislation, 69% of Next Chapter participants reported an improvement in their mental health as a result of the services they received.

25% reported no change, while 6% reported their mental health worsened.

That same report concluded, “While supporting mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD can often take longer than the lens of short grant cycles, Next Chapter already boasts impressive metrics related to patient satisfaction, patient self-reported outcomes related to suicidal behavior, significant reductions in clinical measures, as well as high levels of collaboration and partnership amongst the collaborative’s partnering agencies.”

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) does provide similar mental health and behavioral health services, but McCabe pointed out that in a survey of participants, a high percentage said they either tried the VA and it didn't work or didn't try the VA at all because of its reputation for not being helpful or timely.

McCabe and his team are now preparing to go back to the state capitol to present the results of the pilot program, and hopefully move from “pilot program” status to “program of record” status, a more permanent classification.

In light of the tight budget in 2025, he’s not asking for additional funding but is hopeful it will be renewed for another 3-5 years, claiming they have lawmakers from both parties on board for the renewal.

McCabe believes the model has worked, based on the data and based on his own interaction with participants.

“We have veterans who, if it were not for the program, would be incarcerated today. We have veterans who would be addicted to meth or opiates or alcohol. For those veterans who have been struggling with combat-related circumstances, it's just not unusual for us now to have a veteran tell us that they're alive today because of the program.”

Unfortunately, because an extension is not guaranteed, Next Chapter is having to turn away some veterans needing more extensive and expensive treatments.

McCabe explained that substance abuse treatment, which can result from an opioid addiction that began as a result of an injury while serving, might require upwards of $80,000 and counseling that lasts a year or longer.

He describes it as “inappropriate” for Next Chapter to take on a case like that when there is a possibility that treatment might have to abruptly end.

However, there is still funding available at the current time, and anyone who calls or contacts Next Chapter online with less complex cases will still receive immediate assistance at no cost.

McCabe expects to know by the end of March whether Next Chapter will be renewed.

Colorado currently has a veteran population of around 350,000 with 95-100,000 living in the Pikes Peak region.

McCabe says despite serving more than a thousand participants already, more men and women transition out of the military every day, creating a constant need for mental health services in the future.