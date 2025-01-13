Mountain lion spotted over the weekend in the Denver area

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A mountain lion was spotted over the weekend, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say they received a call about a sighting Saturday evening near South Parker Road and East Florida Avenue. The caller told them she believed it was the same mountain lion someone reported seeing a few days earlier in a residential area in Greenwood Village-- nearby Cherry Creek State Park.

Officials say they did not locate the mountain lion. If you see one, they say you should call 911 and dispatch will call Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) on your behalf.

CPW says attacks from mountain lions on people are rare, with few than a dozen deaths in North America in the past 100 years.

However, roaming pets can become prey to mountain lions. CPW says it's critical that people do not feed wildlife.