Laundry list of violations found at facility linked to McDonald’s E. coli outbreak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Documents show a string of violations were found by the Department of Health at a food manufacturer following an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's slivered onions. Prior to the outbreak, the department said the facility had several areas test positive for Listeria spp. Following the outbreak, inspectors still observed other health violations.

The E. Coli outbreak began last fall when the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said there was one death, 34 hospitalizations, and a total of 104 cases spanning 14 states. However, the CDC says the true number of people who got sick is likely much higher than what was reported.

The CDC says the slivered onions were supplied by Taylor Farms, a food distribution facility based out of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Following the E. coli outbreak, McDonald's said they found an alternate supplier and temporarily stopped using the onions.

A report by the Department of Health and Human Services shows that inspectors observed a slew of violations following the outbreak at Taylor Farms. The department visited the facility from Oct. 28, 2024 to Nov. 12, 2024, according to the report.

"I observed areas throughout the facility where recontamination of environmental pathogens could occur," an inspector wrote in the report.

An inspector reported the following alleged violations during visits in October and November:

Production rooms at temperatures that would support the growth of pathogenic organisms, like Listeria

Pooling water located near a cutting area. This area tested positive for Listeria spp. months prior in January, according to the report

Pooling water on the floor and equipment

Numerous pieces of equipment with biofilm and large amounts of food debris left after cleans

Production apron parts were inside the handwashing sink. The apron ties were touching the inside and outside of the basin, and the ties were touched by employees' hands

Instead of removing gloves, washing their hands, and putting on a new set of gloves, employees were observed using sanitizer on their gloved hands

Trapped water and food debris in pitted areas, even on the days when the line was not in production

Employees handling ready-to-eat food "were not observed using any of the handwashing sinks in the facility."

Torn and damaged belts, including one on the carrot line that had a torn piece that would come into contact with ready-to-eat food

Several white cutting boards used for produce were severely discolored with deep cracks and crevices

The report also details observations made by inspectors in the months leading up to the outbreak. The report states several non-food contact surfaces in the production room allegedly tested positive for Listeria spp. including:

A drain in February

Several lines in February. Due to the document being redacted, it is difficult to tell if the area tested was on or near the lines

Floor for an employee high-traffic area on March 20, 2023

RTE (ready-to-eat) products in May. Due to the document being redacted, it is difficult to tell if the area tested was on or near ready-to-eat foods

The floor in June 2024

[Redacted]er the [redacted] for line [redacted] in June 2024

A drain on three separate occasions in August 2023

A drain on Oct. 9, 2023

A drain on Oct. 23, 2023

A line drain on Oct. 28, 2023

Floor for a high-traffic area on Oct. 23, 2023

The report states that records in 2023 and 2024 showed the company was not consecutively completing corrective actions. Inspectors say the facility did not have proper sanitation control monitoring, corrective action, and verification records.

They also say the company did not conduct operations under the conditions and controls necessary to minimize the potential for contamination of food.

You can read the full report on Taylor Farms by the Department of Health by clicking here.