Judge Cannon OKs release of special counsel’s report into Trump and election subversion

(CNN) — Judge Aileen Cannon said on Monday that she would not block the release of special counsel Jack Smith’s report on his investigation into Donald Trump and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

However, Cannon has scheduled a court hearing later this week regarding the part of Smith’s report dealing with the classified documents probe.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

