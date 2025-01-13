Skip to Content
News

City of Manitou Springs switches to digital parking permit system

Manitou Springs officials say they are starting a new digital parking permit system so drivers don't have to display physical tags.
KRDO
Manitou Springs officials say they are starting a new digital parking permit system so drivers don't have to display physical tags.
By
Updated
today at 3:06 PM
Published 2:52 PM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - City of Manitou Springs officials say 2025 will kick off a lot of new changes, including a new digital parking permit system.

A spokesperson for the city said that previously parking permits were physical tags that were displayed by drivers. Now, officials will be able to identify whether a car has a permit just by searching its license plate number; a physical tag won't be necessary.

"The implementation of a digital system is a major step forward in ensuring compliance, improving efficiency, and mitigating issues related to forged permits and parking pass abuse," read a press release from the city.

The new process kicks off Monday, Jan. 13. Residents and businesses will be able to apply for and pay their parking permits directly to the City of Manitou Springs parking website.

City officials say current, 2024 permits will remain valid until Feb. 1, 2025 to help ease the transition into the new system.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content