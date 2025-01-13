City of Manitou Springs switches to digital parking permit system

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - City of Manitou Springs officials say 2025 will kick off a lot of new changes, including a new digital parking permit system.

A spokesperson for the city said that previously parking permits were physical tags that were displayed by drivers. Now, officials will be able to identify whether a car has a permit just by searching its license plate number; a physical tag won't be necessary.

"The implementation of a digital system is a major step forward in ensuring compliance, improving efficiency, and mitigating issues related to forged permits and parking pass abuse," read a press release from the city.

The new process kicks off Monday, Jan. 13. Residents and businesses will be able to apply for and pay their parking permits directly to the City of Manitou Springs parking website.

City officials say current, 2024 permits will remain valid until Feb. 1, 2025 to help ease the transition into the new system.