Tracking snow & wind Saturday

TODAY: Heavy snowfall can be expected across the high country, especially up toward I-70. Our lower lying areas in southern Colorado will likely see an inch of slushy snow at most and winds 20-30 MPH. Temperatures cool earlier than usual as a cold front drops across the state, bringing low 30s to Colorado Springs by 6:00 p.m. Overnight lows will be frigid. As clouds clear, we lose our insulation and temperatures plummet to the single digits and teens for most areas.

TOMORROW: Cold temperatures stick around with highs in the low 30s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. A few more flurries are possible but we probably won't see any accumulative snow across Colorado.

EXTENDED: Temperatures stay well below average through Tuesday, then we warm up to the high 40s and low 50s by the end of the work week.