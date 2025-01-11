A Colorado Springs tenant is living in a moldy nightmare

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A resident in Colorado Springs says he's living a nightmare and doesn't know what to do after his apartment complex continues to ignore his maintenance requests.

Joseph Long told KRDO13 that he's living in a health violation because of the dark mold that's in his apartment and down the hall.

Long welcomed us into his apartment at the Residence at Bluffs, he's been living there since August.

Long showed KRDO13 what it looked like under his kitchen sink, but what was worse was the black colored mold that was in the closet outside of his apartment.

"The mold issue we just found here about a month ago, I notified them on November 20th, and they still haven't taken care of it," said Long. "And I put in another request, December 10th, to Cooper Multifamily Services' actual website, the property management website."

Long told KRDO13 that he has placed multiple complaints and maintenance requests but they've only fixed his power outlets and his toilet and even that didn't happen overnight.

"And that took over two months for them to come in and fix it. And that was multiple maintenance requests multiple times calling them, calling the emergency maintenance line, calling the office, going into the office and talking with them," said Long.

Due to all of this, he went to his last resort and decided to stop paying rent because he felt that he was not being heard.

"If you go to the front office, like I said before, and you ask them for management's information, they tell you they don't feel comfortable giving out management's information. So there's nothing that you can do except to stop paying rent, to try and get their attention," said Long.

This Thursday long has to go to court in regards to his eviction.

KRDO13 made multiple calls to the apartment complex requesting an interview but never heard back.