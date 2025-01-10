Pueblo leaders hold a Riverwalk Boathouse beam signing ceremony

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- The City of Pueblo is one step closer to the long-anticipated riverwalk expansion and boat house. Pueblo city leaders attended a special ceremony to signify the start of the final phase of construction.

It's a symbolic tradition for construction projects, allowing attendees to sign a steel beam that will be incorporated into the final structure.

All eyes were on these two workers who were in charge of putting the beam up on the structure. Ray Mascarenas says he was a bit nervous but was excited at the same time.

"Yeah, It was, nice to see a crowd. When you finish a project that everybody has their eyes on," said Mascarenas.

City leaders and project workers signed the beam before it went up, saying Friday's ceremony was special in so many ways.

According to the city, the beam with a tree on top is a tradition originating from Scandinavian cultures, where it is believed that placing a tree on top of a new building will bring good luck and prosperity to future occupants.

Dan Betell is from Pueblo and has been working on this expansion project. On Friday, he left his mark on the beam, signing his name where it will remain as long as the building stands.

"Yeah, it's kind of a thing of pride. I don't often get to work right here in Pueblo. And normally we're working in Denver and Colorado Springs, so it's a great feeling to be back in my hometown building something that everybody's going to see," said Betell.

Below is what the Pueblo Riverwalk will look like once this phase is done. The Boathouse is a two-story public serving facility with a roof-top deck overlooking the Riverwalk. City leaders believe it will enhance the riverwalk experience, providing a place to take a nice walk and maybe take a boat ride as well.

"When it gets done, it's going to be awesome. You’re just going to see the people on I-25 just stopping come to see what Pueblo has to offer, this beautiful town," said Eppie Griego, Commissioner, District 1.

The expansion is expected to be finished by the end of the year.