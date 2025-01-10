Skip to Content
Pueblo County freezes enrollment for the Colorado Childcare Assistance Program

Pueblo County officials say they're putting an enrollment freeze on the Colorado Childcare Assistance Program (CCCAP).
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo County officials say they are putting a freeze on enrollment for the Colorado Childcare Assistance Program (CCCAP).

The CCCAP helps families in need find low-income childcare assistance.

Officials say the Colorado Department of Early Childhood sent a memo letting counties know about upcoming provider rates.

The Pueblo County Department of Human Services is implementing the enrollment freeze to prevent disruption for current CCCAP families, officials say.

Pueblo County officials say there are still other resources available for families, including the Colorado Universal Preschool program.

Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies, like Joint Iniatives for Youth and Families, can provide referrals for childcare programs for families.

