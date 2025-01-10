President-elect Trump sentenced in hush money case, faces no jail time

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KRDO) - Sentencing has wrapped up for President-elect Trump's hush money case, and Trump is no longer under threat of jail time as he's about to enter into the presidency once again.

According to ABC News, Judge Merchan sentenced the president-elect to unconditional discharge.

"This court has determined that the only lawful sentence ... is an unconditional discharge," Merchan said.

The decision means President-elect Trump will move forward without jail time, probation, or fines in relation to the case.